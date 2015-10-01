Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers: Not worthy of Jordan comparison

Published: Oct 01, 2015 at 03:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Aaron Rodgers is grateful for the comparison to Michael Jordan in his prime, voiced by backup Scott Tolzien on Monday night, but believes he's not on that level.

"Well, I appreciate the kind words," Rodgers said Wednesday, via ESPN.com. "I don't know if the comparison is ... I'm not worthy of that comparison. I enjoyed watching Michael. I was a big fan as a kid."

Tolzien isn't the only one who believes Rodgers is playing with peak GOATness. Around The NFL's Chris Wesseling has been championing the correlation for months.

"It's a nice comparison," Rodgers said. "I'm just trying to be a guy they can count on every week. I know my play is very important to this team, but it takes all the guys that dress playing well for us to win."

While we appreciate the humbleness, Aaron, there is no one playing the most importation position in sports with nearly the same aplomb.

"I think Tolzien said it best the other day, it's like watching Michael Jordan in his prime," receiver James Jones said. "Every time he goes out there, the dude does something special. Like I've been saying these first three weeks, we're all witnessing something special. We probably won't realize it until he's done and retired how good he was."

Truth.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

