Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers 'not trying to screw' Pack with contract

Published: Aug 20, 2018 at 10:31 AM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly "creeping" toward a mega-extension from the Green Bay Packers, one that could reset the quarterback market and potentially change the language of future deals league-wide.

But while he pursues the mythical fully guaranteed, multi-year deal, the 14-year veteran and longtime Packer doesn't want to hamstring his organization in the process.

"I'm not trying to screw them," Rodgers said on ESPN Wisconsin's "Wilde and Tausch" on Monday. "This is a partnership. The only way this is going to work and the best way for this to work is that we're in this together."

The future Hall of Fame gunslinger added: "If you ask the team about the last deal that we did, and you ask me, both sides are happy. They paid me a lot of money and never had a major salary cap year."

Rodgers signed a five-year, $110 million extension with the Packers in 2013, his second contract with the team. With that pact ready to expire in 2020, Rodgers and his representatives have been knee-deep in negotiations with the Packers' newly renovated front office for months to work out a deal that will make him the highest-paid player in league history.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders claim CB Jack Jones off waivers from Patriots 

Cornerback Jack Jones, waived Monday by the New England Patriots, is being claimed by the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, via Jones' agent J. Tooson, on Tuesday. 
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 10 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 10 game of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Health & Safety: Data sensor technology provides insights, better care for players

A look at efforts the NFL is undertaking using data sensor technology to improve player health and safety.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey; Joe Brady to take over as interim OC

The Buffalo Bills have fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey with quarterbacks coach Joe Brady to take over as interim OC, the team announced on Tuesday morning.
news

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) to miss remainder of 2023 season

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will miss the remainder of the 2023 season due to a neck injury, owner Jerry Jones announced on Tuesday.
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell on fourth down calls: 'Just wear a diaper before some of these games'

Head coach Dan Campbell went four of five on fourth down on Sunday and has some advice for those watching any Lions game this year. "Here's what I would say, because I tell my family this, just wear a diaper before some of these games," he said.
news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Keaton Mitchell in line for more reps Thursday night vs. Bengals 

Ravens rookie Keaton Mitchell is electric when he gets the ball. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that Mitchell should see a larger share of reps this Thursday night vs. the Bengals.
news

Bengals preparing for a 'playoff game in November' on Thursday night vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals have a pivotal game this Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Broncos coach Sean Payton on Denver's three-game win streak: A 'fine line between a groove and a rut'

After Denver's 24-22 win over the Buffalo Bills, Broncos head coach Sean Payton says there's a "fine line between a groove and a rut."
news

Bills QB Josh Allen on offense's chances for turnaround after 24-22 loss to Broncos: 'It's no secret that the clock's ticking'

With the Buffalo Bills losing to a game-winning field goal to the Denver Broncos, quarterback Josh Allen told reporters after the game that "it's no secret that the clock's ticking."
news

2023 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Broncos' win over Bills on Monday night

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos rallied for a nail-biting victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. 