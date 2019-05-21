Aaron Rodgers not fan of 'Game of Thrones' finale

"Basically wanted the throne the whole time because he's the one that told the Starks knowing that Sansa would tell Tyrion, knowing that Tyrion would talk to Varys, knowing they'd scheme for Dany's death, knowing that would piss her off, which led her to be the Mad Queen. So, he the entire time had to set this whole thing up? And at the end, he goes, 'I don't want to be king, but why did I travel all this way to be here?' No."