NFL Network: No suitors currently for free-agent QB Aaron Rodgers after Steelers exit
Aaron Rodgers cleared waivers on Thursday to officially become a free agent.
Expect him to remain on the open market for the foreseeable future.
There are currently no suitors for the four-time NFL MVP quarterback, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning.
While things could change with potential injuries to playoff contenders, Rapoport and Schefter added that it is also unclear if Rodgers, who said this summer that this would be his final year, wants to play again this season.
The Steelers released Rodgers on Wednesday after the 42-year-old quarterback blasted Mike McCarthy during an astonishing appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. In a scathing rebuke of his longtime head coach, Rodgers -- who was benched for Mason Rudolph on Tuesday night -- alleged that McCarthy has fallen asleep during meetings and has skipped other meetings and team events.
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Rodgers said on McAfee that he had discussed McCarthy’s inattentiveness with the coach and had talked to him about ceding play-calling duties.
Steelers president Art Rooney II backed McCarthy in a Thursday interview with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and criticized Rodgers for "insubordination" and for not being a "good teammate."
The Steelers responded to this past week's unprecedented drama with a resounding 27-5 win on Friday over the Denver Broncos in which they scored two defensive touchdowns.
Rodgers signed a one-year contract this past spring that included $22 million guaranteed to stay with Pittsburgh for a second season, a move that he said was made in part due to the organization's decision to hire McCarthy after Mike Tomlin's 19-year tenure ended. Rodgers and McCarthy had previously spent 13 years together in Green Bay, where they won Super Bowl XLV over Rooney's Steelers.