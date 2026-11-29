Aaron Rodgers cleared waivers on Thursday to officially become a free agent.

Expect him to remain on the open market for the foreseeable future.

There are currently no suitors for the four-time NFL MVP quarterback, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning.

While things could change with potential injuries to playoff contenders, Rapoport and Schefter added that it is also unclear if Rodgers, who said this summer that this would be his final year, wants to play again this season.

The Steelers released Rodgers on Wednesday after the 42-year-old quarterback blasted Mike McCarthy during an astonishing appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. In a scathing rebuke of his longtime head coach, Rodgers -- who was benched for Mason Rudolph on Tuesday night -- alleged that McCarthy has fallen asleep during meetings and has skipped other meetings and team events.