Aaron Rodgers, Mike McCarthy have heated exchange

Published: Sep 22, 2013 at 01:45 PM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Sunday was no walk in the park for Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers quarterback threw multiple interceptions in a regular-season game for the first time since 2010. He also fell into a heated exchange with his coach during Green Bay's 34-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the Cincinnati Bengals' 34-30 win over the Green Bay  Packers in Week 3 on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

Rodgers and Mike McCarthy were seen jawing in the second quarter after a seven-play drive for the Packers fizzled out at the Cincinnati 1-yard line, leading to a Mason Crosby field goal.

Rodgers, visibly unhappy at missing the touchdown, dug into McCarthy on the sideline as defensive lineman B.J. Raji calmly placed an arm between the two.

"We're both passionate about the game, and competitive," Rodgers said after the loss. "We want to win very badly and, you know, I went over and talked to him after that. Just got on the same page. Needed to talk; we did, and we moved on."

Rodgers confirmed that play-calling was the issue, but said: "Yeah, I'm going to leave that between Mike and I."

"We're both competitive," Rodgers said. "I think we were both frustrated all day. We couldn't have a lot of success in the red zone, kicked way too many field goals and turned the ball over."

Bottom line: Sideline exchanges between a coach and his quarterback are commonplace. Rodgers and McCarthy have been through the wars; they'll be fine. Still, the bye week has come at the right time for a frustrated Packers team.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ranking NFL's top five lockdown corners; plus, what Odell Beckham Jr.'s return means for Browns

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explores the contract dispute between Xavien Howard and the Dolphins. Plus, ranking the NFL's top five lockdown corners, what Odell Beckham Jr.'s return from injury could do for the Browns and why Tua Tagovailoa's rough practice isn't a big deal.
news

Tom Brady on playing until he's 50: 'Even for me, that's a long time'

Bucs GM Jason Licht has said he'd let the ageless Tom Brady play until he's 50. Even for the all-time great, that might be stretching it a bit,. Brady has two seasons left on his recently signed extension with the Buccaneers and intends to make a decision on what's to become of the most successful career in NFL history after that. 
news

Jets encouraged by Zach Wilson's desire to master offense following first minicamp

Zach Wilson﻿ knows being an NFL quarterback isn't as easy as being drafted and putting on a helmet. It's not an easy task, but the New York Jets' first-rounder isn't shying from the challenge. He's also not keeping the difficulty of it hidden.
news

Op-Ed: Juneteenth -- Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum is still learning

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum writes an Op-Ed reflecting on Juneteenth and the day's history in his hometown of Mexia, Texas.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW