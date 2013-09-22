Aaron Rodgers, Mike McCarthy have heated exchange

The Packers quarterback threw multiple interceptions in a regular-season game for the first time since 2010. He also fell into a heated exchange with his coach during Green Bay's 34-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Rodgers and Mike McCarthy were seen jawing in the second quarter after a seven-play drive for the Packers fizzled out at the Cincinnati 1-yard line, leading to a Mason Crosby field goal.
Rodgers, visibly unhappy at missing the touchdown, dug into McCarthy on the sideline as defensive lineman B.J. Raji calmly placed an arm between the two.
"We're both passionate about the game, and competitive," Rodgers said after the loss. "We want to win very badly and, you know, I went over and talked to him after that. Just got on the same page. Needed to talk; we did, and we moved on."
Rodgers confirmed that play-calling was the issue, but said: "Yeah, I'm going to leave that between Mike and I."
"We're both competitive," Rodgers said. "I think we were both frustrated all day. We couldn't have a lot of success in the red zone, kicked way too many field goals and turned the ball over."
Bottom line: Sideline exchanges between a coach and his quarterback are commonplace. Rodgers and McCarthy have been through the wars; they'll be fine. Still, the bye week has come at the right time for a frustrated Packers team.