Aaron Rodgers, Marcus Mariota top award races at quarter mark

The fifth-year pro has been one of the most dominant playmakers on the field this season, despite battling through some nagginginjuries. Jones is on track to become the NFL's next "Triple Crown" winner (the NFL leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown receptions). Consider that he's at or near the top in all three categories (first in receptions with 38, tied for first in yards with 478 and tied for second in scoring grabs with four) even after notching just four catches for 38 yards on Sunday, though perhaps that limited output could be attributed to those injuries. Provided he stays healthy, Jones should continue fueling a high-octane Falcons attack that's firing on all cylinders under offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.