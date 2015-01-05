 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers loves quoting 'The Princess Bride'

Published: Jan 05, 2015 at 06:24 AM

Aaron Rodgers is not an old man. At 31, the MVP favorite is very much in the prime of his career.

But 31 is practically ancient on the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers is actually the third-oldest player on the team. That age gap, along with Rodgers' desert dry sense of humor, often leaves teammates confounded.

In Kevin Clark's great piece in The Wall Street Journal, we get a few examples of Rodgers' comedy material, which doesn't always land at Packers headquarters. Rodgers doesn't alienate himself with his bits, in fact, teammates told Clark that Rodgers' willingness to bomb speaks to his easy confidence and ever-relaxed demeanor.

"He does make jokes that fall on deaf ears," said fullback John Kuhn. "But that's what happens when you make a lot of jokes."

"His jokes are what we call 'Algebra 2,' " said former Packers teammate Daryn Colledge. "I think a lot of people don't get it."

Our favorite takeaway is Rodgers' proclivity to blurt out lines from the 1987 romantic comedy classic The Princess Bride. Many of Rodgers' teammates weren't even born when Cary Elwes was stealing Robin Wright's heart, but that reality doesn't seem to matter to the quarterback.

Rodgers' favorite Princess Bride line comes from the character Vizzini: "Let me put it this way. Have you ever heard of Plato, Aristotle, Socrates? Morons."

"They probably don't get the reference, no," Rodgers concedes.

More comedy gold from No. 12:

» During midweek meetings, Rodgers hands out a "Man of the Week" award. This is done solely so Rodgers can expose an unflattering photo of a teammate he's found on Google.

» Rodgers has had endless fun at the expense of backup quarterback Matt Flynn, who went viral after being hoisted up on teammates' shoulders at a Pearl Jam concert. (Flynn seems a little sensitive about the topic.)

» During one team meeting, Rodgers displayed an image of John F. Kennedy and asked rookie center Corey Linsley to identify the famous political figure. When Linsley correctly named the former president, Rodgers stumped his teammate by asking what Kennedy's middle initial stood for. "I don't know," Linsley said. "Frederick?"

» Rodgers interrupted a meeting to share the best commercials of the year. It was all a meandering setup to share a local TV commercial starring offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga and coach Mike McCarthy.

» During pregame walk-throughs, Rodgers will give select teammates a disgusted look and hold it until they ask him if everything is OK. Once they do, Rogers busts out in a laugh.

Everybody knows a guy who does that move. But it must be surreal when it comes from the greatest quarterback on the planet.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Wild Card game and looks ahead to the Divisional Round. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on lack of contract talks: 'I don't fear' playing with another team after 2024

After opening the offseason with a tone of optimism regarding continuing his career in Dallas past this season, six weeks later, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott seems much more open to the possibility of taking his talents elsewhere after 2024.
news

Has Commanders RB Austin Ekeler done any homework on QBs Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels? 'Heck, no'

With speculation at a high regarding whether the Commanders will select LSU's Jayden Daniels or North Carolina's Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft, new Washington running back Austin Ekeler, perhaps surprisingly, said recently that he has yet to do any homework on the two. He's just waiting for it to play out like everyone else.
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach: Kansas City 'lucky' to have WR Marquise Brown in 2024

After a 2023 season that featured a constant narrative of inconsistent receiving talent for the Kansas City Chiefs, K.C. signed WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown this offseason. General manager Brett Veach spoke on the signing Friday, including how he fits into an uncertain WR corps.
news

Tillman Scholars to announce pick No. 226 in honor of Pat Tillman

When the No. 226 selection is made on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, it will be made by two members of the Pat Tillman Foundation -- Army veteran Jeremy Glasstetter and Air Force veteran Deborah Trimble, per the Cardinals franchise. 
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas still 'open' to trading QB Zach Wilson, but acknowledges he 'is an asset'

Joe Douglas remains open to dealing Zach Wilson, who was given permission to seek a trade this offseason, but the Jets general manager does still see the quarterback as an 'asset' if no trade materializes.
news

Bill Tobin, longtime NFL executive, dies at age 83

Longtime NFL general manager and scout, Bill Tobin, has died, the Bengals announced on Friday. He was 83.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2024 NFL Draft: When and how to watch league's three-day event

The 2024 NFL Draft, which takes place in Detroit from April 25-27, promises to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. Here's a breakdown for when and how to catch all three days, as well as all the supplemental info you might need for this year's event.
news

Joe Schoen: Darius Slayton's absence from voluntary workouts 'doesn't change anything' about Giants' draft plans

Giants general manager Joe Schoen acknowledged WR Darius Slayton's desire to snag a new deal but dismissed the wideout's absence, noting that workouts at this stage are voluntary.
news

Dan Campbell pushed for Lions' black alternate jerseys to return 

Lions team president Rod Wood told reporters Thursday night that head coach Dan Campbell lobbied for the black jerseys to return, fulfilling a deal he they made after winning the NFC North in 2024.
news

Mack Brown on QB Drake Maye's competitive nature: 'He had to fight to get a chicken leg at the table'

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown believes QB Drake Maye has the type of intangibles that will benefit him as he proceeds to the next level in next week's 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Dave Canales on improving Panthers: 'It's about building a great team, and then Bryce (Young) can just do his part'

The Carolina Panthers know they need to improve the situation around Bryce Young, but coach Dave Canales wants to build a team around the quarterback, not for the quarterback. "I think it's not about surrounding Bryce (Young) with great players; it's about building a great team," Canales said. 