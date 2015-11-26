Aaron Rodgers lost feeling in hand during third quarter

Aaron Rodgers left the field clutching his left arm in obvious pain late in the third quarter Thursday night, but remained in the game.
Rodgers was chasing down a botched shotgun snap from center J.C. Tretter -- a snap that effectively knocked them out of field goal range, drastically altering the outcome of the game -- when he took a facemask to his elbow/lower arm. He walked off the field and directly to the training staff where he was heavily taped.
Rodgers' backup, Scott Tolzien, immediately began warming up as Rodgers received medical attention. He finished the game, and even had a shot at the win before a fourth-down pass was tipped out of bounds in the red zone, but he wasn't exactly attempting his throws comfortably.
"I lost feeling in my hand for a good portion of the third and fourth quarter," Rodgers said after the game. He ended up attempting 43 passes on the night, logging 202 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Rodgers has not missed significant time since 2013, when he missed seven games with a broken left clavicle.
Though no injury is a good one, the fact that it occurred on his non-throwing arm was a relief for a team already struggling to get their offense back on track. Whether or not that actually happens remains to be seen. More serious than his numb elbow seemed to be the mounting trust issues he's experiencing with some of his primary targets. The absence of Jordy Nelson still looms large.
Apparently, Tolzien wasn't the only one warming up while Rodgers was getting taped. Brett Favre, who was on hand for his number retirement ceremony on Thursday night, was overheard -- possibly joking? -- saying he could get warmed up in about five minutes. What a wonderful situation that would be, with Rodgers passing the baton back to Favre. It's crazy how leverage works sometimes.