Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers likely to sit out game vs. Raiders

Published: Aug 15, 2016 at 12:20 PM

Preseason games are a time for veterans to prepare for the regular season games and an opportunity for young players to earn a spot. Established NFL commodities have proven to need little preseason action -- Aaron Rodgers fits that mold.

The Green Bay Packers plan to sit their franchise quarterback for most of the preseason.

Last week Rodgers said he planned to participate in Green Bay's preseason tilt against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday. The QB backed up on those plans on Monday, according to ESPN.

Rodgers ran the scout team for the second straight day as former UCLA QB Brett Hundley worked with the first team. Rodgers had perhaps his best outing in camp going against the Packers' No. 1 defense, which probably gave the team even more inclination to sit their best player for a majority of the preseason.

"I would expect extended time in the third game," Rodgers said, per ESPN. "And probably not much to not play in the fourth game. So it's about conditioning at that point, and making sure you feel good by the time Week 1 rolls around."

Mike McCarthy hasn't shown his cards about Rodgers' status, but based on observers the QB is spending little time practicing with starters this week -- which serves as an indication that Rodgers plans to sit Thursday when the team takes on Oakland.

Rodgers confirmed last season that he's not a big fan of the preseason when his star wide receiver Jordy Nelson's season ended abruptly in a meaningless game. The Packers are doing everything they can to protect their best player, and rightfully so.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

