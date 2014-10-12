Aaron Rodgers leads Packers to late win over Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Aaron Rodgers threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Quarless with 3 seconds left Sunday, and the Green Bay Packers rallied past the Miami Dolphins 27-24.
Green Bay twice gave up leads and trailed 24-17 before Rodgers directed a 68-yard drive for a field goal with 4:09 to go.
The Packers quickly forced a punt to start at their 40 with 2:04 left, and Rodgers hit Jordy Nelson on fourth-and-10 for 18 yards to keep the winning drive alive.
Rodgers finished with three touchdown passes and 264 yards while committing no turnovers.
Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press