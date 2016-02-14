Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers: Knee 'feels great' following surgery

Published: Feb 14, 2016 at 05:16 AM

Aaron Rodgers is in his normal offseason routine of playing golf, a good sign that the Packers star is in a good place physically after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.

Rodgers played 18 holes on Thursday with Wisconsin golf pro Jerry Kelly at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. You can safely assume Rodgers wouldn't be anywhere near the links if there were any complications following his scope to repair a lingering knee issue.

Rodgers had surgery soon after Green Bay's overtime playoff loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but said the injury didn't occur in that game.

"It was just good to be out there walking normally," Rodgers said, via USA Today. "It feels great. It's nice to not have any clunking around or anything, so it was good."

Rodgers had reconstructive knee surgery during his college career at Cal, but hasn't had knee issues during his pro career. Rodgers will begin his 12th season with the Packers later this year.

