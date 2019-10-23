Aaron Rodgers, Jacoby Brissett among Players of the Week

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his six-score showing in their 42-24 victory over the Oakland Raiders. Without starting wideout Davante Adams, Rodgers threw for 429 yards on 31 attempts, tossed five touchdown passes to five different receivers, ran a score in himself and finished with a perfect 158.3 passer rating, becoming the first Packers QB to ever do so. This is the 17th time Rodgers has taken home OPOW honors and the first time since Week 5, 2017.