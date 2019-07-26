Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers in 'infancy' of Matt LaFleur's offense

Published: Jul 26, 2019 at 01:34 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

As temperatures rise and teams take to training camp, one of the offseason's hot topics has been how Packers perennial standout quarterback Aaron Rodgers will adjust to first-year coach Matt LaFleur's offense.

Entering his 15th season, Rodgers is preparing for the first time in a long time to lead an offense without Mike McCarthy on the sideline.

Rodgers knows the learning process is at its onset, but is optimistic about what's ahead.

"I think it's just kind of in its infancy right now in training camp," Rodgers said via PackersNews.com's Tom Silverstein. "I think it has a lot of room to grow and it's going to be fun."

McCarthy, who took over for Mike Sherman in Rodgers' second season of 2006, was a mainstay along the Green Bay sideline and in Rodgers' ear before his firing during the 2018 campaign. A brief run with Joe Philbin to end a lost season followed, but now Rodgers, 35, will need to familiarize himself with the 39-year-old LaFleur's offense in the latter's first season as a head coach.

Communication will be key as Rodgers learns the system and the QB1-head coach relationship fosters.

"For me, I'm a visual learner in that sense," Rodgers said. "So, I can figure it out on paper and I'm fine with that, but I like to see it as well and it helps me lock it into my brain. So, the more questions I ask, the more film he shows, the better I feel about the concepts, the better he feels knowing I'm confident in what we're doing.

"And that's how the relationship grows."

Things are processing nicely on the communication front, according to the two-time NFL MVP.

"I feel great about the communication," Rodgers said. "He's in every meeting. We spend time one-on-one talking about stuff. He's the main voice in the offensive room, but he really appreciates open conversation and ideas and creativity. It's been a great relationship, a great start to it, and I look forward to that growing and getting into that rhythm with him as a play-caller."

Packers fans hope a rhythm develops quickly and turns into success that has been absent as of late. Consecutive losing campaigns have resulted in a pair of playoff-less seasons and the loss of a longtime coach. Along with that, Rodgers' talents have, in the eyes of many, been squandered.

LaFleur will look to alter those recent losing ways and it begins in training camp. It's still early, but so far, so good.

"I feel good about the offense," Rodgers said. "I feel good about the things we can do in it."

