Aaron Rodgers: 'I'm not playing my best football'

Published: Oct 09, 2012 at 09:43 AM

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was brutally honest about the issues slowing down the Green Bay offense. The reigning MVP took responsibility for his own play on his radio show with Jason Wilde on WAUK-AM in Milwaukee.

"I haven't played as well as the expectations are, obviously," Rodgers said. "The ones I put on myself, I like to think are as high or higher than the ones people outside put on me. It's interesting to look at the stats for what they are and think I'm not playing my best football right now.

"I set the bar high and I expect to play at a higher level. Been making just some mistakes I'm not used to making. Throwing the ball to the other team, I've done that four times already. ... Uncharacteristic of the way I've played. ... Missed some throws I'm accustomed to hitting. Haven't played the way of the standard I've set.

"My solemn promise is I'm going to work every day to get better. I'm going to clean up some of the things I'm not doing as well as I should. But, the proof is in the pudding. Right now I'm not getting it done. I've got to look at myself first.

"I can tell you nothing has slipped in the way of preparation or the way that I practice or the energy and leadership that I take to it. Which is probably the most frustrating thing. You can't really point to one thing. I just haven't performed as well on Sundays as I'm used to performing."

Rodgers' yardage, touchdowns and passer rating are all down. His interceptions and sacks are up. He admitted to holding onto the ball too long in certain instances, but added the timing of routes and the entire call is also a factor.

"For whatever reason, the rookies have not picked up what the practice tempo looks like or the importance to the scout-team looks as well as maybe it's been in the past," Rodgers said. "I know my role at practice is I've got to bring energy and I've got to bring life to that practice and I have to be moving around well. It's tough some days when you're tired ... but there's really no excuses when it comes to the quarterback position and making sure you're doing every role you're called on to the best of your ability.

"That being said, there needs to be a level of professionalism that's current through the whole team from the veterans to the rookies."

The gist is: There's not one thing to point to with Packers' struggles. There's a lot of smaller issues that have led to the larger problem and a 2-3 record. Those issues just weren't present in 2010 and 2011.

