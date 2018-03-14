Aaron Rodgers honors Jordy Nelson after 'sad day'

"Hard to find the right words today to express what 87 means to me," Rodgers wrote on Instagram. "No teammate exemplified what it means to be a Packer quite like him. From living in GB full time, his incredible contributions to the city, state, and region, to his consistent, reliable play on the field. Definitely a sad day and the toughest part of this business. There will never be another quite like white lightning. #leader #brother #friend #baller #loyal #champion #legacy #intact #stillcanplayball #backshoulder #1stSBTD"