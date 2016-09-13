Aaron Rodgers' heave for six is best of Week 1 plays

Also in the countdown: A clutch play by Derek Carr brings the Raiders closer to a win, but the gutsy call gets the win ... DeMarco Murray takes flight in Nashville ... Jason Verrett pulls a magic trick and an interception out of a hat (and pair of hands) ... Carr goes head over heels to move the chains ... Mike Evans makes a wild grab for six ... Brandin Cooks might need a fire extinguisher for his shoes after burning the entire defense for a score ... Fitz shows he's still got it after all these years ... and Charles Sims shows so much determination en route to the end zone.