Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers heats up late as Packers down Texans

Published: Dec 04, 2016 at 08:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Packers (6-6) on Sunday kept their playoff hopes alive with a 21-13 win over the Houston Texans (6-6) at snowy Lambeau Field. Here's what we learned from Green Bay's critical home win:

  1. Battling a hamstring injury and Mother Nature, Aaron Rodgers shook off a slow start to throw for 209 yards and two scores -- giving him an outrageous 19 touchdowns since Week 7. The Packers wasted a chance at potential points on their opening drive when a botched snap between Rodgers and his center turned into a lost fumble at Houston's 5-yard line. A talented Texans secondary shut down passing lanes for nearly three quarters until Rodgers authored a pretty 98-yard drive capped by his 32-yard scoring strike to Jordy Nelson (8/118/1). The march -- Aa-Rod's longest since 2009 -- gave the Packers a 14-7 lead they wouldn't lose. On the following drive, Nelson would show incredible focus and hand strength on a 28-yard grab that set up fullback Aaron Ripkowski's game-sealing touchdown to put Green Bay up 21-7.
  1. Texans fans can blame the snow. That's their final excuse for a dangerously limited offense that continues to look like one of the worst attacks in the NFL. When Rodgers hit Nelson for the go-ahead score, there was zero sense that Houston's offense would climb back in. Entering Sunday as the NFL's least effective deep thrower, Brock Osweiler missed a handful of deep balls for a scheme painfully centered around tight ends C.J. Fiedorowicz and Ryan Griffin. The Texans quarterback suffered two sacks and five hits from a Packers defense we left for dead two weeks ago. The most encouraging throw all day for Osweiler came on a last-ditch bomb to DeAndre Hopkins, whose 44-yard score marked his first touchdown catch since Week 5.
  1. With two monstrous games over the past three weeks, Davante Adams came into Sunday as an obvious focal point of Green Bay's passing attack. The productive wideout was shut out over the first 45 minutes before Rodgers finally found him on the first play of the fourth quarter, a 17-yard grab that set the table for his team's second touchdown.
  1. This was a perfect day to grind away with the run, but the Packers don't have the horses to make it happen. Christine Michael notched an unimpressive 19 yards off a team-leading nine carries, but helped the team with a five-yard burst on fourth-and-2 during Green Bay's first touchdown march. This largely unimpressive committee backfield was helped most by receiver/runner Ty Montgomery, who piled up 40 yards off six attempts.
  1. This will drive NFL Media's Gregg Rosenthal nuts: Texans coach Bill O'Brien burned through two second-half timeouts with six-plus minutes to play in the third quarter. While it didn't overtly haunt the Texans, too many coaches have mismanaged timeouts this season.
  1. Sitting at 6-6, the Packers remain two games behind the Lions with the Seahawks, Bears, Vikings and Lions up next. The Texans remain tied with the Titans atop the AFC South, but it's fair to wonder how long that will last with such massive limitations on offense. A Colts win over the Jets on Monday night would create a three-way tie atop the division, turning Houston's showdown with Indy next week into a massive confrontation.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions exploring trade options with veteran LB Jamie Collins

Midway through his second season with the Lions, veteran LB Jamie Collins could be on his way out. The club is exploring trade possibilities for Collins, fielding calls from other clubs as part of a youth movement at the position, Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Rob Gronkowski clarifies that he watches game film following 'MNF' appearance

Rob Gronkowski made waves this week when he said that he doesn't watch film of the Buccaneers' opponents on the Manning "MNF" broadcast. On Wednesday, Gronk clarified that yes, he does watch tape.
news

Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons wants to be like 'The Terminator' to opposing QBs

Cowboys star rookie defender Micah Parsons is putting league quarterbacks on notice. First up: Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts this Monday night.
news

Lamar Jackson sore after 'pretty cool' front-flip touchdown: 'I'd probably do it again'

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson didn't draw a flag for his front-flip TD in Sunday's win over the Chiefs, but did help Baltimore take the lead -- and he'd likely do it again if given the opportunity.
news

Steve Smith, Andre Johnson lead 122 modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The list of Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 modern-era nominees is comprised of 122 players, including 10 first-year eligible players led by wide receivers Anquan Boldin, Andre Johnson and Steve Smith, and linebacker DeMarcus Ware. 
news

Carson Wentz (ankles) 'throwing the kitchen sink' at treatment; QB didn't practice Wednesday

The Indianapolis Colts are approaching this week like Carson Wentz (multiple ankle sprains) will not be available for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields to start vs. Browns with Andy Dalton (knee) injured

Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday that rookie QB Justin Fields will start Sunday vs. the Browns with Andy Dalton (knee) still battling through injury. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger (left pectoral) 'going to do everything I can' to play vs. Bengals

Ben Roethlisberger described a left pectoral injury he sustained in a loss to the Raiders last Sunday. The Steelers QB said he's aiming to play in Week 3 vs. Cincinnati, but will do so playing hurt. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 22

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown has been placed on the reserve/COVID list, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs, ruled out for Week 3

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ is taking a week off. The Miami Dolphins quarterback won't play in their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders as he recovers from fractured ribs, coach Brian Flores told reporters Wednesday.
news

Matt Ryan: Falcons 'capable' of being in playoff mix despite 0-2 start 

The 0-2 Atlanta Falcons have stumbled out of the gate in 2021, but QB Matt Ryan sees an improving team with 15 more weeks ahead of them as they face the 0-2 New York Giants in Week 3. 
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: 'The game is a little softer than it used to be'

Tom Brady continues to rail against certain aspects of the NFL evolution he's experienced throughout his 22-year career.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW