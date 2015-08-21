Aaron Rodgers healthy, playing way he likes to play

After a serious calf injury left Aaron Rodgers hobbling down the stretch last season, the Green Bay Packers are ready to declare that "he's back."
"I'm back to playing the way I like to play, which is to extend plays when I can and get rid of it when I need to," Rodgers said Thursday, via ESPN.com.
"(If) I have an opportunity to escape the pocket and create a different angle, then I'm going to. It's nice to be back. I trained hard this offseason to keep the speed and keep my body in shape where I can have the endurance to have multiple plays like that in a game. And it definitely adds a different element to our offense."
Rodgers' mobility both in and outside the pocket are attributes that make him the most deadly signal-caller in the NFL. Check out the highlight video from the Divisional Round when Rodgers was essentially on one leg. Now imagine if he was 100 percent that game.
Rodgers added he has "zero inhibitions" when it comes to moving on the field.
Armed with one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL stockpiled with weapons, only an injury to Rodgers will derail the Packers from a seventh straight playoff berth.
With Rodgers now healthy, we'll just wish defensive coordinators good luck.
