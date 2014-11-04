Aaron Rodgers (hamstring) 'looked good' in workout

The Green Bay Packers returned from their bye week and the tweak to Aaron Rodgers' hamstring appears mended.
"Aaron did everything today," coach Mike McCarthy said Monday, per ESPN.com. "He looked good. He went through the workout today."
The quarterback was in accord with his coach's assessment when appearing on WAUK-AM.
"(I was) fine," Rodgers said, also per ESPN.com. "I was on a great plan. The medical staff here gave me a seven-day plan to attack the rehab, and I stuck to it. I also added in just a little wrinkle, as well."
The session wasn't a full-on practice in the first day back from the week break, but it is a good indication that the hamstring won't be a major factor moving forward.
As we saw in the loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 8, when Rodgers' mobility is hindered it changes the Packers' entire offense.
Green Bay has one of the NFL's most potent offensive groups with Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Eddie Lacy when everything is clicking. A healthy Rodgers is the motor that makes it all go.
