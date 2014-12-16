Aaron Rodgers' fumble for safety recalls memories of 'Holy Roller'

Published: Dec 16, 2014 at 01:25 PM

By Bill Bradley, contributing editor

The fumble by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to unsuccessfully avoid a safety worked in the Buffalo Bills favor because of a ruling against the Oakland Raiders decades ago, according to Dean Blandino.

The NFL vice president of officiating said during his weekly "Official Review" segment on Tuesday's "NFL Total Access" that fumbles cannot moved forward because of the "Holy Roller" play by the Raiders at the San Diego Chargers in 1978. During that play, the Raiders fumbled forward in the waning moments into the end zone for a game-winning touchdown.

Sunday fumble by Rodger for a safety was a simple decision, he said.

"This rule applies when we're inside two minutes (of the game) or on fourth down," Blandino said. "As soon as a player other than the fumbling player possesses the ball on offense, the play is dead.

"Because of that play back in 1978 -- because a player could intentionally fumble the ball and a teammate could pick it up and advance it -- you'll see the referee killing the (Packers) play by the rule (in the end zone)."

