Aaron Rodgers frustrated by 'stinker' against Bills

Published: Dec 16, 2014 at 08:26 AM

Aaron Rodgers is having a tremendous season. The type of season that will likely end with him collecting his second MVP award.

That's what made Sunday's performance against the Bills such a stunner. The Packers' quarterback set career lows in completion percentage (40.5) and passer rating (34.3), while tossing the most incompletions (25) in his nine-year career.

Rodgers didn't sugarcoat the Packers' 21-13 loss, calling the game a "stinker" during his weekly radio show on WAUK-AM.

"Sunday was a rough one," Rodgers said. "I didn't play well. That's not news to anybody. Now it was frustrating because obviously I hold myself to a really high standard. I know I can play better and I should've played better."

Rodgers threw two interceptions in the game and could have thrown a couple more with some worse luck. He wasn't helped by his receivers, who dropped a season-high seven passes. That included a clanker by Jarrett Boykin turned into a pick and a deep ball to Jordy Nelson that should have went for a 94-yard score.

Rodgers said it's the first time in five years he remembers Nelson dropping a pass.

"It was just disappointing because I missed a few of them by more than I wanted to, but I felt good about the ball coming off," Rodgers said. "It was just a little bit off. It was one of those days.

"As an offense we were a little out of sync, and then obviously it didn't help some of the throws I made, but we had some opportunities. We had some opportunities to convert some third downs, to make some plays, and we didn't do it. So we all look squarely in the mirror, and we're very self-critical -- myself as much as anybody."

Fearless prediction: Rodgers and the Packers offense get healthy in a big way on Sunday against the 2-12 Bucs.

