Aaron Rodgers feared he had torn Achilles tendon before comeback

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- ESPN reported that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told ESPN Radio in Milwaukee that he originally thought he tore his Achilles tendon when he reinjured his calf muscle against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. After treatment, Rodgers returned to the game.
- NFL.com reported that Ndamukong Suh will be able to play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys after his one-game suspension for stepping on Rodgers last Sunday was reduced to a $70,000 fine on Tuesday by arbiter Ted Cottrell. Pro Football Talk reported that Cottrell overturned the suspension, but said Suh knew what he was doing.
- The Montgomery County (Maryland) Gazette reported on an area startup known as Brain Sentry that is seeing success with its helmet sensors.
- The Allentown Morning Call reported that University of Pennsylvania researchers have found a blood protein called SNTF that surged and stayed elevated in professional athletes with persistent concussion symptoms, but not in players who recovered within a few days.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor