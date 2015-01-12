Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers explains mystery of 'New York Bozo'

Published: Jan 12, 2015 at 08:29 AM

Move over "Omaha." We're living in a "New York Bozo" world now.

During the Packers' Divisional Round playoff win over the Cowboys on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers peered over the line of scrimmage and barked out the mysterious phrase. FOX mics picked it up and left much of America asking the same question?

Who is the New York Bozo? On Sunday, a reporter asked the Packers' quarterback about it.

"What about it? Did you guys hear that?" Rodgers asked with a chuckle.

"Our guys don't know what that means, either. I don't know if you caught what (left tackle) David (Bakhtiari) said after I said that. Nobody knew what that meant. It obviously didn't mean anything."

And there's your simple -- if a tad bit disappointing -- answer. "New York Bozo" is what's known in the game as a dummy call. A bunch of nonsense representing nothing. And now that Rodgers has revealed this, we're unlikely to ever hear it again.

Way to go, intrepid reporter.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Divisional Round game and ranks the remaining quarterbacks still standing. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History (July 12 to July 18): HOF WRs Tim Brown, Art Monk retire

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Allen Robinson extension with Bears unlikely ahead of next week's deadline

The seven franchise-tagged players who haven't signed long-term deals have until next Thursday to get a multi-year contract done. Otherwise, they'll play 2021 on the one-year tender. Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin don't appear close.
news

Kenyan Drake: 'I feel like I might have a big role' in Raiders offense

The Raiders signed running back ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ to add versatility alongside Josh Jacobs in the backfield. While Jacobs will remain the workhorse, Drake said he expects to have a sizable role within the offense. 
news

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore on contract situation: 'I just want what I'm worth'

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore wants a new contract, making that desire abundantly clear this offseason, including holding out of mandatory minicamp. He told reporter Josina Anderson he wants a pay bump in line with the rest of the top five CBs in the game. 
news

Broncos WR Kendall Hinton has QB wristband displayed at Hall of Fame

﻿Kendall Hinton﻿'s one-game stint as Denver's starting QB in 2020 will forever be part of NFL lore. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced this week that Hinton's wristband would be part of its "Season Review" display.
news

Browns' Wyatt Teller thrilled with 'insane' continuity on Cleveland's offense

The Cleveland Browns spent the offseason upgrading their defense following the team's playoff run. The offense didn't need much tinkering. Starting guard ﻿Wyatt Teller﻿ says that stability should be a huge advantage.
news

Cameron Kinley: 'I definitely have a chip on my shoulder' entering Bucs training camp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie cornerback Cameron Kinley, a former Navy team captain, gives his thoughts on getting his request to play granted from the U.S. Defense Secretary. 
news

Reinvigorated Travis Kelce chasing title following Chiefs' 'shellacking' in Super Bowl LV

After an "embarrassing" loss in Super Bowl LV, Travis Kelce wants to go win another Super Bowl "more than I ever wanted to get one in the first place." 
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley remains vague on status as training camp creeps closer

﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ continues on his path back to the field following an ACL tear suffered early in the 2020 season, but he's not yet at the point where he can place a target on when he'll return.
news

Lions' QB room 'pumped' as Melissa Gonzalez, David Blough's wife, heads to Olympics

﻿David Blough﻿ is headed to Detroit Lions training camp later this month. Meanwhile, his wife, Melissa Gonzalez, will be in Tokyo competing in the Olympics. The Lions QB will be rooting on his wife from afar as she competes in the women's 400-meter hurdles. 
news

Patrick Mahomes: With toe 'feeling great,' Chiefs ready to 'make a run at it and win the Super Bowl'

With training camp coming into view, Patrick Mahomes' toe injury is in rearview and he's setting his focus on the same lofty goal of winning a Super Bowl. 
news

Steelers RB Benny Snell on fighting for roster spot: 'I never have settled and been comfortable'

The Steelers reworked their running back room in 2021, saying goodbye to veteran ﻿James Conner﻿ and drafting ﻿Najee Harris﻿ in the first round to be the workhorse back. Where does that leave Benny Snell?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW