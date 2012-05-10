'Aaron Rodgers Day' humbles Packers star

Published: May 09, 2012 at 11:13 PM

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off two pretty good years: A Super Bowl MVP award and world championship to cap off 2010, followed by a mind-boggling 2011 in which he set the NFL single-season record with a 122.5 passer rating while leading his team to a 15-1 record.

Now, Rodgers will follow that up by enjoying his own day in 2012. Earlier this year, both houses of a normally contentious Wisconsin Legislature unanimously approved a resolution declaring Dec. 12, 2012 Aaron Rodgers Day statewide.

Wyche: NFC divisional challengers

Who are the biggest threats to the defending champions of each NFC division? Steve Wyche provides his top candidates. **More ...**

On Wednesday, the former Cal signal caller accepted a plaque signifying the honor from a handful of lawmakers who made the trip to Lambeau Field.

"It's a very humbling honor to receive this distinction of having a day all to myself," Rodgers said, according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Dec. 12 was chosen because it will be 12-12-12, and 12 is Rodgers' uniform number.

Packers fan Jennifer Brilowski started a Facebook page calling for the honor last year, and her efforts quickly picked up steam.

"I think it's a testament to the Packers, the fans and the power of social media," Brilowski said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

