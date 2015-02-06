Aaron Rodgers contends Tampa's turf caused at least two injuries

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- NFL Media's Conor Orr reportedthat Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told his weekly radio show that his calf injury was caused by the turf in Tampa.
- ESPN reported on a survey of NFL quarterbacks, the majority of whom say playing multiple sports was beneficial to their development.
- Tech News World wrote about the Oculus virtual reality viewer and its possible impact on football training.
- Healthcare Professionals Network reported on a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center study that said the benefits of youth football outweigh the risks.
- The Bloomington (Illinois) Pantagraph featured a retired educator who is on a mission to reduce injuries and asthma attacks in student athletes.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor