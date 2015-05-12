Aaron Rodgers comes up clutch on Celebrity Jeopardy

Alex Trebek:This quarterback holds the distinction of being the only person to win both a Super Bowl MVP and an episode of Celebrity Jeopardy.
You are correct. The Packers star cleaned up on Tuesday's edition of Celebrity Jeopardy, laying waste to his competition on the way to a $50,000 cash prize. Rodgers easily defeated astronaut Mark Kelly and Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary.
"I'm not going to talk to you about your Super Bowl win, I'm not going to talk to you about your MVP awards," Trebek said during the customary mid-show chat with contestants. "I want to pump you up and do a double-check for you."
Trebek then simulated the now famous "Discount Double Check" before Rodgers suggested the venerable game show host come up with a post-show celebration of his own. The studio audience paused for a second, caught off guard by Rodgers' signature dry humor, before breaking into laughs.
Rodgers played for the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC) Fund, a group dedicated to funding childhood cancer and related blood disorder research. The show's producers gave Rodgers a cookie by including a question (answer?) related to the 1987 romantic comedy The Princess Bride.
Rodgers knows all about that movie ... and much more as it turns out. We were legitimately impressed by his breadth of knowledge. Jeopardy! should replace the Wonderlic.
- The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to the most recent developments in the Tom Brady suspension saga and makes rookie predictions for the 2015 season. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.*