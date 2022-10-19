Aaron Rodgers clarifies comments on offense: Packers need to 'simplify things in our own mind'

Following Sunday's 27-10 loss to the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said the offense needed to "simplify" things to kick it in gear. On Monday, asked about that comment, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he didn't know what Rodgers meant by that, adding execution is a bigger factor.

During his weekly Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers clarified his statement, sounding more in line with LaFleur's take on the struggles.

"The point was if we're not executing those plans, which to be honest they're not the most complex things the majority of the time, then the only slight reaction might be to even simplify things even further," Rodgers said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "That doesn't mean less motions or checks at the line of scrimmage. It just means let's make sure these guys can handle what we're doing.

"It was really an alert for our players. We need to lock in a little bit more and simplify things in our own mind. Even the most complex plays can be simplified in our mind. We just need to be better in the details. The details have not been good enough."

The 3-3 Packers have struggled to move the ball, ranking 15th in the NFL in yards per game (348.2) and 24th in scoring (17.8) -- 8.6 fewer points per game than 2021.

With a revamped receiver corps already dealing with injuries, Rodgers is averaging the worst passing yards (233.8) and passing TDs per game (1.5) in his 15 seasons as the Packers starter.

Rodgers noted that, to turn the corner, all 11 players on the field must be on the same page.

"We need to simplify our own game," Rodgers said. "It's not anything against the staff. Those guys put a lot of work into it. At some point, the accountability has to fall on the players to go out and execute."