Aaron Rodgers' big day elevates Green Bay Packers over Washington Redskins

NOTES:Packers RB Eddie Lacy left the game early in the first quarter with a concussion after getting hit by Redskins S Brandon Meriweather, who also departed in the second quarter after suffering a concussion. Both players were hurt on apparent helmet-to-helmet hits ... Redskins K Kai Forbath missed the game with a sore groin. He was replaced by John Potter, who was signed Saturday. Potter made two extra-point attempts and went wide right on a 50-yard attempt ... The Packers extended their franchise-record streak to 17 straight homes with at least 22 points scored.