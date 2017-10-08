Aaron Rodgers authors another game-winning masterpiece

"In those situations, I try to focus on my breathing and try to calm myself, and remind the guys about some little things," Rodgers told reporters in his postgame press conference. "The first thing coming out of that two-minute (drive) was a conversation we had going into halftime, about the leverage and the coverage style in that '55,' two-man coverage, and what kind of route we thought we could get in that situation. But the genius and the beauty in those situations is not that the moment isn't as big as you think it is. It comes down to the little things to be executed perfectly."