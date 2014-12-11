Aaron Kromer apologizes for criticizing Jay Cutler

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Aaron Kromer's disappointing year took an unusual turn this week when he tearfully apologized in front of the entire team for criticizing Jay Cutler to a reporter.
Kromer addressed the Bears on Monday about speaking to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport about Cutler, Kromer confirmed to the Chicago Tribune. Kromer told the players he should not have spoken outside the Bears family and did so in the heat of emotion. He told the Tribune that he hoped the team could use it as a learning experience.
"I said what I had to say to the players," Kromer said Thursday.
Rapoport reported Sunday that the Bears had a case of "buyer's remorse" about Cutler's seven-year, $126.7 million contract. The Tribune reported, citing four sources, that Kromer vehemently denied being the source for that portion of the report, but he admitted to being frustrated with Cutler's game management skills. Rapoport reported that Cutler's struggles to check out of bad run plays has hurt the team. Kromer admitted telling that to Rapoport, sources told the Tribune.
Cutler and Kromer are scheduled to meet with the media Friday, another uncomfortable day in a lost season full of them for Chicago.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the Week 15 schedule and recaps the Cardinals' win over the Rams. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.