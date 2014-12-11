Around the NFL

Aaron Kromer apologizes for criticizing Jay Cutler

Published: Dec 11, 2014 at 04:47 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Aaron Kromer's disappointing year took an unusual turn this week when he tearfully apologized in front of the entire team for criticizing Jay Cutler to a reporter.

Kromer addressed the Bears on Monday about speaking to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport about Cutler, Kromer confirmed to the Chicago Tribune. Kromer told the players he should not have spoken outside the Bears family and did so in the heat of emotion. He told the Tribune that he hoped the team could use it as a learning experience.

"I said what I had to say to the players," Kromer said Thursday.

Rapoport reported Sunday that the Bears had a case of "buyer's remorse" about Cutler's seven-year, $126.7 million contract. The Tribune reported, citing four sources, that Kromer vehemently denied being the source for that portion of the report, but he admitted to being frustrated with Cutler's game management skills. Rapoport reported that Cutler's struggles to check out of bad run plays has hurt the team. Kromer admitted telling that to Rapoport, sources told the Tribune.

Cutler and Kromer are scheduled to meet with the media Friday, another uncomfortable day in a lost season full of them for Chicago.

