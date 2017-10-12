Aaron Jones and Week 6 fantasy sleeper matchups

Top receiver Golden Tate is on pace for another 90-catch season, which would be his fourth straight with the Lions, but isn't working down the field on anything resembling a regular basis. He averages just 6.8 intended air yards on his targets. The team is trying to make Marvin Jones a top receiver who gets downfield for the second straight year, and he leads Detroit with a 27.8 percent share of Stafford's intended air yards. However, everything to Jones is a low-percentage throw. The veteran receiver averages just 1.6 yards of separation on his target, even less than the 2.0 he checked in within 2016. He's not getting open and is therefore unable to adequately fill the role of the team's deep threat. Eric Ebron averages just 8.0 air yards per target and is not having the breakout season some would have hoped for.