Aaron Jones: Agent, Packers still working on new deal 

Published: Sep 08, 2020 at 10:31 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Aaron Jones keeps holding out hope for a long-term deal that will keep him in Green Bay, but that isn't where his focus is as we approach the dawn of the 2020 season.

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday, Jones said his agent continues to have discussions with the Packers about a contract extension.

"Yes, they definitely are," Jones said when asked if sides are working on a deal. "I'm just sitting back, waiting until it's done, I guess. My agent and them are taking care of it. I'm gonna continue to play football and when it's time to sign the deal, it'll be time. But I'm just going to focus on football."

The discussions between Jones' reps and the Packers have extended back to the spring, with nothing yet inked. It's possible a deal could get done before the start of the season.

If not, Jones will enter the final year of his rookie deal set to earn $2.133 million in base salary.

A fifth-round pick in 2017, Jones has earned a raise, coming off a 1,084-yard season that saw him lead the NFL with 16 rushing TDs. He also adds value in the pass game, catching 49 balls for 474 yards and three TDs in 2019.

One question is what type of deal Jones is looking for -- Derrick Henry-level money? More? Slightly less? Another issue is whether the Packers are willing to shell out for the position.

Green Bay just drafted A.J. Dillon in the second round and still have others to pay, including star LT David Bakhtiari. With that combination of factors, it will be interesting to see if Jones gets his payday before the season.

