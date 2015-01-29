Aaron Hernandez trial stands as lesson to NFL teams

That's where it comes down to feel. At Florida, Hernandez failed drug tests. As one college scouting director of an AFC team that had Hernandez off its board told me for a story last year: "They couldn't pin a lot of stuff on him (at Florida). But people at the school would tell you, 'Every time there's an issue, he's around it.' If there was trouble, Hernandez's name would come up. ... He was a con guy. Very believable. Spoke well. A lot of things inside of you hoped you'd turn him around, but people that I talked to said they didn't trust him, that he'd burn you."