Aaron Hernandez fallout: Patriots pay price for risky draft class

Three seasons in, the on-field production of the class has been off the charts -- and the trouble associated with the group has come to roost, as well. Aside from Hernandez, two of the team's top four picks from that draft (Spikes and Jermaine Cunningham) have been suspended for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, and Gronkowski's injury problems have resurfaced. On top of that, another player from the 2010 draft who earned a significant role in New England after coming in with off-field concerns, Brandon Deaderick, was jettisoned in May.