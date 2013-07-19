Aaron Hernandez case reminds of pitfalls facing troubled players

Newton continued: "Once we learn we can get away with it, some guys are mature enough to stop doing it, some aren't. If you aren't, it gets bigger and bigger until it catches up with you. Whether it's running drugs, running women, stealing things, it just gets bigger and bigger, and it's being hidden more and more. And then it catches up. We are who we are. Sports don't make us smarter. You may think $10 million or $15 million makes you stop. No. It allows you to get better and smarter at what you're doing."