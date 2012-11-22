Aaron Hernandez a go for New England Patriots vs. N.Y. Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Tight end Aaron Hernandez is active for the New England Patriots' Thursday game against the New York Jets after missing the last three because of a sprained right ankle.
Tight end Rob Gronkowski is not active, as expected, after breaking his left forearm during the Patriots' win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Rookie defensive end Chandler Jones (ankle), guard Logan Mankins (ankle, calf) and offensive tackle Sebastian Vollmer (back, knee) also will not play for New England.
Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley is active, as is backup quarterback Tim Tebow, after both were listed as questionable. Kerley was limited with heel and hamstring issues, and Tebow was bothered by a rib injury. Running back-kick returner Joe McKnight (sprained right ankle) also is active for New York.
