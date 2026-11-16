In Superman II, Clark Kent gives up his superpowers to live a normal life with Lois Lane. In the immediate aftermath, he goes to a diner where a trucker beats him to a pulp.

Nine months ago, New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn declared play-calling his superpower to explain his decision to take over those duties. On Sunday, he gave it up.

Glenn said he had handed defensive play-calling responsibilities to defensive coordinator Brian Duker for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills; it was Duker's first time calling plays. The result: The Bills beat the Jets to a pulp, scoring 31 points to hand the Jets a fifth consecutive loss.

"I gave Duker the lead when it comes to that," Glenn said Monday. "But I'm still a huge part of what we call. This has been a collaboration throughout the whole season. I had the lead (from) the first game going up to this game, but for this game I wanted to give him the lead … I've said this, and I will continue to do this, anything that I can do as a head coach to help us win games I will do it, and I'm not afraid to do it. I gave him the lead, but I was very involved in what we ran."

Duker is a first-time defensive coordinator. He was hired last offseason to fill a vacancy left by Steve Wilks' in-season firing a year ago, and the Jets' decision to not hire a play-calling defensive coordinator (they had considered veteran defensive coordinator Wink Martindale). Glenn was non-committal about whether Duker has permanently taken over play-calling, saying "that's something we'll see moving forward … I'm going to do whatever it takes to go out there and try to win the game."

The Jets' defensive performance has nose-dived after a promising start. After a win against the Titans in Week 1 and an overtime loss to the Packers (in the rain) in Week 2, the Jets ranked eighth in defensive EPA. After a Week 6 loss to the Patriots, they ranked 18th. Now, they rank 29th.

Glenn giving the play-calling to Duker is likely in response to a defense that allowed 30 points per game over four losses before Sunday, tied for the second-most in the NFL. Their performance against the Bills on Sunday looked much like it had against the Chiefs a week prior.

In Kansas City, the Jets went into halftime trailing 14-12 and eventually lost 35-12. Against the Bills, the Jets went into halftime trailing 10-6 and eventually lost 31-12.

The pass rush over this five-game losing streak has been practically non-existent: six sacks in five games, which ranks 29th in sack rate. The run defense has been even worse, highlighted by James Cook's 74-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Over their five-game losing streak, per TruMedia, the Jets rank 29th in EPA against the run and have allowed nine rushing touchdowns, most in the NFL.

On the plus side, a Duker-called defense has as many interceptions -- Azareye'h Thomas picked off Josh Allen on Sunday -- in one game as Glenn had in the previous nine games this season.

If the Jets defense is ever going to make strides, this would be the week to do it: They travel to Los Angeles to face a Chargers offense averaging a league-worst 15.1 points per game going into their Monday night game against the Baltimore Ravens.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.