Aaron Glenn is unlikely to be fired in-season; here's his path to remaining Jets coach in 2027

It may have come as a surprise to many, but for Woody Johnson, it felt like it was a long time coming. He walked into Robert Saleh's office and fired him five games into the 2024 season. The Jets were just 2-3 and still had some semblance of hope.

Two years later, does Johnson have another in-season surprise in store? It feels unlikely.

You might believe Aaron Glenn's firing is a foregone conclusion after a troubling loss to the previously winless Miami Dolphins. Internally, the team is conducting business as usual -- or mostly as usual, with an extra emphasis on the two-minute drill.

This is not the same as when Johnson opted to move on from Saleh for a few reasons, and it wouldn't make much sense to fire Glenn during the season anyway, if that's what Johnson ultimately decides to do. The feeling is that, if the Jets move on from Glenn, it won't happen anytime soon -- more likely in the offseason than in the immediate future.

Let's run through the reasons why.

1. In-season firings are not Johnson's M.O.

Before Saleh, Johnson had never fired a coach in-season since purchasing the team in 2000 -- which is part of the reason why the Saleh decision came as such a shock to many.

Al Groh, Herm Edwards, Eric Mangini, Rex Ryan, Todd Bowles and Adam Gase were all fired shortly after the conclusion of the regular season. Johnson might have decided to move on before the final game in some of those cases, but the hammer didn't officially come down until the season was over.

The Jets' season, assuming they don't make the postseason, will end on Jan. 10 in Buffalo.

2. Johnson's relationship with Glenn is different

Johnson, as we have written on multiple occasions, wants Glenn to succeed. They have a close relationship dating back to Glenn's playing days and when Glenn was a scout for a couple years in 2012-13. Johnson believed in him enough to make Glenn the highest-paid head coach in team history.

Last October -- the last time the Jets owner has spoken publicly -- Johnson told reporters that he hugs Glenn "every day" and tells him "keep the faith, man."

Back on Oct. 7 of this year, Glenn said that he and Johnson have "very positive conversations" and that they speak after games "all the time."

"He gives me his thoughts," Glenn said. "I give him the rundown on how things go. That's the beauty of our relationship, is being able to have open dialogue with each other, throwing everything on the table. There's also a trust factor there."

Johnson, though, also entrusted Glenn to turn the Jets around. The ultimate goal of this 2026 season was not the playoffs -- it was to show clear signs of improvement, to beat the teams they're supposed to, stay competitive with the better teams and, most importantly, not become a national punchline.

That last part might be the most difficult to overcome.

3. There is no ready-made replacement

One of the reasons Johnson fired Saleh was the support defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich had in the building from players and staff, and a feeling that Ulbrich deserved to be a head coach one day. Unfortunately for Ulbrich, he was thrown into the fire out of nowhere and wasn't fully prepared for the moment. Johnson likely won't want to make that mistake again.

The Jets don't currently have any coaches on staff who feel like great options to take over. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich felt like a potential replacement when he was hired due to his prior head-coaching experience, but his approval rating has sunk as low as Glenn's. Special teams coordinator Chris Banjo was viewed as a rising star in coaching circles coming into this season, but the special-teams unit has taken a major step back in 2026, and it's a bit early for the 36-year-old to get a shot at leading a whole team. Firing Glenn would also require defensive coordinator Brian Duker to take over play-calling, which he's never done before.

For the sake of the roster, it would be best to keep Glenn in the building -- especially since he's at the least proven an ability to develop young talent on defense. Cornerback Azareye'h Thomas has made a significant jump from his rookie season, safety Dane Belton has been one of the Jets' best players after four years mostly as a backup with the Giants, cornerback Brandon Stephens is playing better than last year or at the end of his Ravens tenure, and fourth-round rookie defensive tackle Darrell Jackson is starting to make an impact.

I would not anticipate the Jets hiring Rex Ryan to take over in the interim, as some particularly obnoxious Jets fans have suggested.

4. Glenn deserves a chance to coach out at least the rest of the season

It feels unlikely Glenn will do enough to save his job at this point, but if we're operating under the assumption that he won't be fired, he has 10 games to prove to everyone that he's the right head coach.

This isn't a situation where he's lost the locker room; by all accounts, this is a group that believes in him as a leader, and key veterans on the roster seem to genuinely believe that they are close to breaking through. Ten games is a lot of proving ground for Glenn to show an ability to turn the Jets around.

"I mean, I've been in this league a long time, and we never preach moral victories, but most of our losses, if not all, were one-score games," said quarterback Geno Smith. "So, obviously, we want to turn those in our direction, but Coach Glenn, the work that he puts in throughout the week, we all know it. The direction of this team, I believe in it. We've got to finish games. It really comes down to us as players, and if we finish those games, I think things are a lot different. But that's the way it is in this league. It's always going to be these one-score games, and when we find a way to finish, everyone will be happy with it."

To Smith's point: Four of the Jets' five losses have been by one score.

"It's one or two plays, one or two things, where it's like, without those things it'd be a totally different story," said defensive tackle Jowon Briggs. "That's something you put on us as players. We're out there executing those calls and missing on little things that's shooting us in the foot."

Glenn's challenge: Start winning at the margins

There is some truth to what Briggs said -- the players do need to execute better. Still, it's clear the Jets' talent level is far above the 3-14 group from a year ago, and at times it has felt like coaching is what's holding them back. That's especially true when it comes to situational football and winning at the margins:

• The Jets have been outscored 27-0 in the final two minutes before halftime this season, and 107-6 since Glenn became head coach.



• The Jets rank 31st in red-zone touchdown rate.



• They rank 23rd in third-down conversion rate on offense.



• They rank 32nd in offensive EPA after crossing the 50-yard line -- but third in the NFL before crossing the 50.



• They have one interception in seven games (and one in 24 games under Glenn's watch).



• The defense ranks 29th in EPA in second-and-long situations, which Glenn cited as one of the team's biggest situational issues on Wednesday, along with the red-zone conversion rate.

"It's the margins where we have to really do a better job in," Glenn said. "Sometimes, those are things that people really don't look at, but for us, to make sure that we can get over that hump and start (turning) these close games into wins, we have to be able to do those things, and those things we're working on in practice all the time, because we acknowledge where we're at is not where we need to be."

As for the now-viral two-minute issue, Glenn says the team has been working on those situations in practice more recently, and that the struggles there "start with me." In practice, he said it looks "crisp," adding, "then, when you get into the game, it just seems like we stall."

Glenn did admit that "it's not easy" to simultaneously handle head-coach responsibilities (like deciding what to do in two-minute situations) while also calling defensive plays, but that he doesn't think that's why the Jets have struggled in those moments.

Glenn operating better in those moments would go a long way toward helping the Jets close the gap in close games. Considering it's the biggest knock against him right now, it would help in Johnson's eyes too if his game-management operation was more buttoned up. The Jets could stand to avoid more embarrassment too.

After a loss to the Bears in Week 4, Chicago linebacker Devin Bush said that "was probably one of the easiest games I've played in." This past week, Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty -- who the Jets will face on Sunday -- took a shot at the Jets defense.

"I think we can definitely get the run game going, get back on track and just really get after these guys," Jeanty told reporters. "Couple guys out there that don't really want to tackle, but I'm not gonna say names."

Last week, the Jets missed 13 tackles against the Dolphins and allowed 156 rushing yards. A 63-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter happened largely because of a missed tackle by veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. If Jeanty's comments don't get the Jets' attention, that would be about as humiliating as it gets.

The best shot Glenn has at saving his job is simple: win more games. That starts Sunday against a beatable Raiders team that has lost four in a row. They'll have to beat a team (or two or three) they're not supposed to after that -- someone like the Chiefs in Week 9 or the Bills in Week 10. They also probably need an AFC East win or two, especially since Glenn is 0-8 against division foes.

"I think it's very salvageable -- I don't even think salvageable is the right word," said safety Dane Belton. "We have a really good opportunity going forward. When you think about the good things we've done -- I know that's not what a lot of people want to hear -- but it's something we can build on. When you look at the opponents coming forward, in this league every game is winnable."

As the Jets showed on Sunday, they are all losable too.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.