Aaron Donald's NFL fits include New York Giants, Chicago Bears

Adding Donald to a lineup that already features Ndamukong Suh and Nick Fairley? On the surface, it doesn't seem like a logical fit, but A) Suh is entering the last year of his rookie contract (while the Lions have expressed a desire to keep him around for the long haul, until pen hits paper ...); and B) GM Martin Mayhew publicly stated that Detroit will not be picking up the fifth-year option in Fairley's rookie deal. That latter point is noteworthy when considering the potential addition of Donald, who is an effective penetrator with a non-stop motor and relentless spirit. His presence would put pressure on Fairley to finally play up to expectations after teasing Lions officials for years with his immense raw talent. Factor in the potential to wear down opponents with a three-man rotation on the interior, and Mayhew could seriously consider making a radical move on draft day.