Aaron Donald not concerned about being ready for start of season

As for football coming back, Donald candidly said he would like to see it come back the way it always has been played - with fans in the stands at games. With health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, games without fans has been discussed by NFL officials and team owners. Other sports leagues around the world are playing games without fans as of now.

"I feel like, you need fans to play," Donald said. "I don't see how you can play games with no fans. It takes all the excitement and fun out the game. You make a big play and the fans will pick you up. Fans give you that extra juice when you're tired and fatigued. You don't have the fans it takes the fun out of it. It wouldn't be fun to me. I don't think it would be fun to play a football game without fans."

There are not a lot of answers about the immediate future of the NFL. There also are uncertainties about the Rams' defense, which has seen the departures of multiple players, including starting linebackers Donte Fowler, Corey Littleton and Clay Matthews as well as safety Eric Weddle and nickel back Nickell Robey-Coleman.

Defensive tackle Michael Brockers, Donald's sidekick for six seasons, signed a free-agent deal with the Ravens at the outset of free agency. A failed physical blew up the signing and Brockers is re-signed with Los Angeles, a huge relief for Donald, who admitted he was not happy about the Rams letting Brockers initially walk.

"I was sick about that," Donald said. "Brockers is a huge part or the defensive line. Everybody always looks at the sack numbers but from a run stop production, he's been there. One of the tops in the National Football League for the last couple of years. After they brought him back I was excited for him."

Donald being more vocally assertive is a part of him becoming more of a leader, he said. Donald is not outspoken or gregarious. He is all about handling business. That business now includes letting people know - maybe not publicly - how he feels.