Around the NFL

Aaron Donald not at start of Rams OTAs; sides talking contract

Published: May 22, 2017 at 11:32 AM

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Rams general manager Les Snead said contract talks between the team and All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald are in a "serious" stage, and he reaffirmed the Rams "like Aaron and want him to be around."

The optimism shared by Snead signals that new deal for Donald is expected before the start of training camp -- if not sooner, much sooner.

Donald wasn't in attendance for Day 1 of organized team activities Monday, prompting speculation that he was either injured or staying away for contract reasons. Snead confirmed the latter, adding that the team was aware Donald would not be at OTAs. Though Snead did not say it, he didn't deny that Donald was staying away to avoid injury until a deal is finalized.

Donald, who turns 26 Tuesday, is believed to be training at home in Pittsburgh, according to a source.

Donald, who has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons, is scheduled to earn $1.8 million this season -- well below market value for one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL. The two-time All-Pro and 2014 defensive rookie of the year has recorded 28 career sacks, four forced fumbles and 164 tackles in his career -- huge production for an interior player.

While Snead declined to get into specifics, he said "you always look at comparisons" to other players' deals when formulating a new contract. In other words, Donald is about to become one of the highest paid defensive tackles -- if not one of the highest paid defensive players -- in the NFL.

Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh's average annual salary is $19.1 million. Jets DT Muhammad Wilkerson and Eagles DT Fletcher Cox each average just more than $17 million. Those contracts could shape the framework of a potential new deal for Donald.

The numbers likely will be higher since new deals tend to reset the market and because of Donald's age, impact and projected future production.

Follow Steve Wyche on Twitter @wyche89.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans WR John Metchie III: I feel '110 percent' following return from cancer

Houston Texans WR John Metchie III told reporters on Thursday that he feels "110 percent" following his return from a leukemia diagnosis.

news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Lions aim to live up to hype; Josh Allen offers new look for Bills' offense

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Kyle Pitts: Desmond Ridder grabbing Falcons 'by the reins' as starting quarterback

Desmond Ridder enters Year 2 with a shot to prove he's the Falcons' franchise signal-caller. Through the early stages of training camp, all the comments regarding the third-round pick emanating from Flowery Branch, Georgia, have been, well, umm, flowery.

news

Bengals RB Joe Mixon: Pay cut a 'sacrifice' to chase Super Bowl title

Bengals running back Joe Mixon took a pay cut last month, keeping him in Cincinnati for at least one more season. Mixon hopes the money saved by the club is put to good use.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson wants Travis Etienne to get downhill, push '1,600-1,700 yards as a rusher'

After missing his entire rookie campaign, Jaguars running back Travis Etienne broke out during his second season. Now, entering Year 3, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is looking for Etienne to hit another level.

news

WR Justyn Ross turning heads at Chiefs training camp

The 2023 Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver shuffle includes a bevy of question marks following the departures of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, but there is a wild card on the roster gaining steam early in training camp: Justyn Ross.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes not getting involved in DL Chris Jones' holdout: 'I just talk about football, and how he's doing'

Patrick Mahomes wants Chris Jones back in the fold with their Kansas City Chiefs as much as anyone.

However, the QB is clear that Jones' business as it relates to the defensive lineman's current contract holdout is his business alone, saying Wednesday that they only talk about football when they chat.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 30-21: Sauce Gardner debuts as top rookie; Austin Ekeler among three RBs

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Jets CB Sauce Gardner from Nos. 30-21?

news

Former 49ers RB Frank Gore joins team's front office as football personnel advisor

Frank Gore has officially returned to the Bay Area. Gore, who spent a decade with the 49ers as a player, has now accepted a role in the team's front office as a Football Personnel Advisor, the Niners announced Wednesday.

news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce's mustache returns; Patriots QB Mac Jones yearning to lead in Year 3

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More