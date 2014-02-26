Aaron Donald, Brandin Cooks among undersized combine stars

Yes, Smith exceeds the height preference for the position, but his wiry, skinny frame makes it difficult for him to carry the traditional weight of a linebacker. While he might lack the size and bulk to consistently fend off blockers in the box, he does possess the kind of outstanding speed and quickness that would enable him to beat blockers to spots. He ran a 4.52 40, and his quickness was easy to spot in the on-field drills. He will be an attractive prospect to a team that runs a 4-3 scheme. Just like Donald, Smith played great on tape and at the Senior Bowl, and he's starting to generate a lot of buzz in the scouting community.