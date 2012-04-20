A tale of two stadiums; rank the NFL's top players yourself

The San Francisco 49ers enjoyed a red-letter day on Thursday with the groundbreaking for their future home in Santa Clara, while the Minnesota Vikings are left watching a high-stakes power play in which NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is flying to the state Friday for a meeting with Gov. Mark Dayton over stalled plans to build a new stadium for the Vikings.
Here's what else is on tap for Friday:
Does Peyton Manning crack your list of the top 100 players of 2012? What about Tim Tebow? Chris Johnson?
•Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez did his best Thursday night to turn the Great New York Quarterback Controversy into a love fest, going out of his way to praise new teammate Tim Tebow.
•Eli Manning is planning his "Saturday Night Live" hosting stint in the most Manning of ways, requesting a detailed breakdown of his duties in the days before his May 5 star turn.
• With the NFL draft just six days away, NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reports on the latest buzz around the league, including the Rams pulling a shocker with the No. 6 pick. Plus complete draft coverage here.
• A couple of years ago, Les Brown was a guy from Utah working as an accountant for a small equity firm. Now he's a tight end for the Miami Dolphins.
• Bucky Brooks says that Ryan Tannehill and Dontari Poe are among this year's overrated draft prospects.
Bucky Brooks says that Ryan Tannehill and Dontari Poe are among this year's overrated draft prospects.