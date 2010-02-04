A Super Bowl shootout would suit Colts' Manning just fine

» The Saints, who were not playing particularly well late in the regular season and struggled mightily against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game, are a better team when they're able to play with a lead. They rely more on their running game -- which ranked sixth in the NFL during the regular season -- than the Colts, who had the league's worst rushing attack. However, the Colts defense, which is predicated on speed, is capable of keeping New Orleans' speedy backs in check and forcing the Saints to be one-dimensional. That would figure to open up as many opportunities to generate pressure, with or without injured defensive end Dwight Freeney. The difference is, Manning was sacked only 10 times during the regular season and is rarely touched in the pocket.