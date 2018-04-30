A note from the Hispanic Heritage Foundation

In that spirit, the NFL and HHF began a partnership 7 years ago to recognize Latino leaders in the NFL's 32 markets to inspire, challenge and mobilize others to make an impact on their communities through the NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award. As part of that effort, a donation was made to a local nonprofit of the awardees choice to make the impact more sustainable. More than $300,000 have been donated as approximately 200 Latino leaders have been recognized.