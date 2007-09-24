A must-win for Saints, but Titans have other plans

1. Tennessee DE Kyle Vanden Bosch vs. OT Jammal Brown: Vanden Bosch was moved over to the right side next to Albert Haynesworth and the first dividend was a sack on Peyton Manning. The Saints will not give Brown any help blocking Vanden Bosch and this may be the most intense fight all night. Brees has been averaging 42 passes a game and protecting him is critical. Venden Bosch may not get his best work done until the fourth quarter when he's worn Brown down.

2. Tennessee DT Albert Haynesworth vs. OG Jamar Nesbit: Haynesworth is playing the best football of his professional career. He is disruptive inside against the run and most observers feel the Saints will attempt to run Deuce McAllister more this week than in the past two games. Nesbit has his hands full with the 6-foot-6, 320-pound tackle who has recorded 6 solo tackles, 1 sack and 2 passes defended.

3. Tennessee LT Michael Roos vs. DE Will Smith: Roos is a very physical player who is starting to emerge as a quality NFL starter. He is up against a high-motor pass rusher in Smith. The Saints don't have a sack this season, but being at home should give Smith a better "get off" than Roos has seen this season.

4. Tennessee WR Eric Moulds vs. CB Mike McKenzie: On the road in a loud arena, Vince Young will lean on his veteran receiver to help move the chains. Moulds may have lost a step over the years but he has been in these kinds of games before. Not many of the Titans have played on the national stage of MNF. McKenzie will have to take Moulds by himself and when Young starts to take off and run he is going to have to stick with him in case Young throws off the scramble.