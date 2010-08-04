A lost fact in Tebowmania: Orton's still the guy in Denver

"The receiver position is one that we're excited about, not discouraged and certainly not feeling sorry for ourselves," McDaniels said. "Brandon (Marshall) was a great player, and he's going to continue to be a great player. But we have numerous players at that position that are very unique and different. We've got speed, we've got size, we've got guys that can play in the slot, we've got versatility outside, we've got some young guys, we've got some older guys with experience. Whereas some teams may say, 'We have our surefire No. 1,' I'm not sure it's not better to have multiple guys that can really do a lot of good things."