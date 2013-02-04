A look back: What I'll recall about Super Bowl XLVII

» The Super Bowlgame faces from Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick were a little frightening up close. Based on the start of the game, perhaps the San Francisco 49ers were too amped up. I'll remember thinking perhaps the moment was finally too big for Kaepernick, and then him proving me wrong with a performance that was easily good enough to win a title. (The 49ers' defense, however, not so much.)