A look back at the top 50 fantasy players from 2015

To provide a little context and get us geared up for next week, let's take a look at how the top 50 players shook out last year based on NFL.com ADP (average draft position), and also look at how they finished. Below is the full list, which broke down like this: 6 QBs, 20 RBs, 21 WRs, 3 TEs. The first number next to each player is their overall ADP, while the number in parentheses is their positional ADP. Farther to the right I included their total fantasy points and overall finish at their position to provide context. I also provided a little analysis mid-way through and at the end.