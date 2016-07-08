A look back at the top 50 fantasy players from 2015

It's almost time, ladies and gentleman. A sure sign that the fantasy football season is almost upon us is when NFL Fantasy LIVE returns to our television screens. While the show isn't back in a daily capacity quite yet, it makes its triumphant return to NFL Network next week with a five-part series airing at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) each day titled "NFL Fantasy Live: Top 50 Players of 2016."

Using the consensus rankings of our panel of analysts, the show producers formed our top 50 fantasy players for 2016, and will be unveiling them in 10-player increments each day, a la the Top 100 Players show, which just wrapped up. It's an exciting time, as this will be a good first exercise as you all start preparing for fantasy drafts (if you haven't already). What might the list look like? Well, I happen to know how many of each type of player graced the list, and it breaks down as follows: 3 QBs, 20 RBs, 23 WRs, 4 TEs.

To provide a little context and get us geared up for next week, let's take a look at how the top 50 players shook out last year based on NFL.com ADP (average draft position), and also look at how they finished. Below is the full list, which broke down like this: 6 QBs, 20 RBs, 21 WRs, 3 TEs. The first number next to each player is their overall ADP, while the number in parentheses is their positional ADP. Farther to the right I included their total fantasy points and overall finish at their position to provide context. I also provided a little analysis mid-way through and at the end.

  1. Le'Veon Bell, Steelers (RB1) | Finish: 87.2 fantasy points, RB46
  2. Adrian Peterson, Vikings (RB2) | Finish: 230.70 fantasy points, RB2
  3. Eddie Lacy, Packers (RB3) | Finish: 120.6 fantasy points, RB25
  4. Jamaal Charles, Chiefs (RB4) | Finish: 80.1 fantasy points, RB51
  5. Marshawn Lynch, Seahawks (RB5) | Finish: 69.7 fantasy points, RB56
  6. Aaron Rodgers, Packers (QB1) | Finish: 301.24 fantasy points, QB7
  7. Matt Forte, Bears (RB6) | Finish: 170.7 fantasy points, RB9
  8. Antonio Brown, Steelers (WR1) | Finish: 246.2 fantasy points, WR1
  9. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots (TE1) | Finish: 183.6 fantasy points, TE1
  10. Jeremy Hill, Bengals (RB7) | Finish: 155.3 fantasy points, RB14
  11. C.J. Anderson, Broncos (RB8) | Finish: 116.3 fantasy points, RB30
  12. LeSean McCoy, Bills (RB9) | Finish: 147.6 fantasy points, RB17
  13. Calvin Johnson, Lions (WR2) | Finish: 173.4 fantasy points, WR9
  14. Andrew Luck, Colts (QB2) | Finish: 130.84 fantasy points, QB28
  15. Julio Jones, Falcons (WR3)| Finish: 239.1 fantasy points, WR2
  16. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants (WR4) | Finish: 223.3 fantasy points, WR5
  17. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos (WR5) | Finish: 162.4 fantasy points, WR12
  18. DeMarco Murray, Eagles (RB10) | Finish: 140.4 fantasy points, RB18
  19. Dez Bryant, Cowboys (WR6) | Finish: 58.1 fantasy points, WR77
  20. A.J. Green, Bengals (WR7) | Finish: 187.7 fantasy points, WR8
  21. Randall Cobb, Packers (WR8) | Finish: 129.9 fantasy points, WR28
  22. Alshon Jeffery, Bears (WR9) | Finish: 104.7 fantasy points, WR41
  23. Mark Ingram, Saints (RB11) | Finish: 153.4 fantasy points, RB15
  24. T.Y. Hilton, Colts (WR10) | Finish: 142.4 fantasy points, WR22
  25. Russell Wilson, Seahawks (QB3) | Finish: 336.26 fantasy points, QB3

My word, is this top 25 ugly. Last year was certainly an anomaly, as serious injuries or other ailments (cough weight cough) befell nine of the top 25 players, while many of the others were briefly nicked up (DeMarco Murray) or injuries to other players crushed their value (Aaron Rodgers, T.Y. Hilton). Trying to project ahead to 2016's list, I would be surprised to see even one quarterback in the top 25, much less three. In addition, I'd guess we see not only more wide receivers highly ranked, but more wide receivers overall in this space.

  1. Justin Forsett, Ravens (RB12) | Finish: 91.4 fantasy points, RB43
  2. Lamar Miller, Dolphins (RB13) | Finish: 184.9 fantasy points, RB6
  3. Jimmy Graham, Seahawks (TE2) | Finish: 72.5 fantasy points, TE17
  4. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR11) | Finish: 136.8 fantasy points, WR27
  5. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos (WR12) | Finish: 148.4 fantasy points, WR18
  6. Peyton Manning, Broncos (QB4) | Finish: 91.3 fantasy points, QB34
  7. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans (WR13) | Finish: 220.1 fantasy points, WR6
  8. Alfred Morris, Redskins (RB14) | Finish: 86.6 fantasy points, RB47
  9. Brandin Cooks, Saints (WR14) | Finish: 169.6 fantasy points, WR12
  10. Frank Gore, Colts (RB15) | Finish: 159.4 fantasy points, RB12
  11. Jonathan Stewart, Panthers (RB16) | Finish: 146.8 fantasy points, RB16
  12. Carlos Hyde, 49ers (RB17) | Finish: 70.30 fantasy points, RB55
  13. Drew Brees, Saints (QB5) | Finish: 304.2 fantasy points, QB6
  14. Jordan Matthews, Eagles (WR15) | Finish: 145.7 fantasy points, WR20
  15. Julian Edelman, Patriots (WR16) | Finish: 111.5 fantasy points, WR37
  16. Latavius Murray, Raiders (RB18) | Finish: 163.8 fantasy points, RB10
  17. Matt Ryan, Falcons (QB6) | Finish: 233.94 fantasy points, QB19
  18. DeSean Jackson, Redskins (WR17) | Finish: 74.8 fantasy points, WR59
  19. Amari Cooper, Raiders (WR18) | Finish: 140.7 fantasy points, WR24
  20. Greg Olsen, Panthers (TE3) | Finish: 150.4 fantasy points, TE4
  21. Andre Ellington, Cardinals (RB19) | Finish: 59.7 fantasy points, RB60
  22. Jarvis Landry, Dolphins (WR19) | Finish: 159.4 fantasy points, WR15
  23. Melvin Gordon, Chargers (RB20) | Finish: 75.3 fantasy points, RB53
  24. Andre Johnson, Colts (WR20) | Finish: 74.3 fantasy points, WR61
  25. Sammy Watkins, Bills (WR21) | Finish: 158.8 fantasy points, WR16

The most surprising parts of the back half of the top 50 from last year are the ADPs of Peyton Manning and Matt Ryan (what the what?!). Still, the number of players here who also disappointed because of injuries speaks to how important it is to load up on running backs and wide receivers early in drafts. Quarterbacks are one of the best values in later rounds, and by investing in more skill position players early you're able to mitigate the potential loss if one goes down with an injury.

Well, there you have it. Study up, and get ready for some fantasy football on your television screens next week. Set your DVRs and be sure to check back each day at www.nfl.com/fantasytop50 for our analysis and reaction to the unveiling of each tier of players.

Until next time ...

