A look back at how teams addressed various needs through the draft

Bill Belichick loves the second round and has no interest in a high-priced first-round player that will upset the chemistry in his locker room. The Patriots used four picks in the second round and parlayed other picks into two additional second-round picks next year. Coach Belichick told me after the draft that Patrick Chung is a very bright safety who makes the calls and adjustments, and third-round linebacker Tyrone McKenzie has played in so many systems that he can eventually help out at all the linebacker spots. Ron Brace, the Boston College nose tackle, may leverage the club against the contract demands of Vince Wilfork down the road. It will be tough for 12 draft picks to make this Patriots team, but they should also have a very good practice squad. It would not surprise me if they are still in the market for a veteran outside pass rusher.